Search warrant results in Glen Carbon meth charges

Lomax

A Glen Carbon man is facing two felony charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

Officers with the Glen Carbon Police Department, as well as mutual aid responders from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS), on Dec. 19 effected a search warrant in the 400 block of Glen Carbon Road.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation initiated by the Glen Carbon Investigative Division.

As a result of the work of Glen Carbon police officers, the ILEAS team, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Damon K. Lomax, 48, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.