Search warrant yields meth charge against Wood River man

Smith

A Wood River man is facing a methamphetamine delivery charge after police searched his home.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant on a home at 34 Red Fir. During the search warrant Kenneth O. Smith, 28, was taken into custody.

The Wood River Police Department Drug Unit has investigated Smith’s activities for several weeks. As a result of the investigation, investigators were able to bring a charge of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine against Smith.

A search of the residence was done after the search warrant was executed. Suspected narcotics was found in the home during the search. Additional criminal charges may be forthcoming against Smith and additional occupants of the home.

“This investigation is another example of the dedication of the officers and the drug unit of the Wood River Police Department working for the good citizens of the city of Wood River,” Police Chief Brad Wells said in a press release.

The warrant and criminal information on Smith were signed by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $60,000. Smith is in custody at the Wood River Police Department.

