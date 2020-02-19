Shelbyville couple faces meth charges in Bethalto

Fred and Rachael Pender

Two Shelbyville, Ill., residents are facing methamphetamine-related charges after a Bethalto traffic stop, police said.

Rachael R. Pender, 41, and her husband, Fred D. Pender, 42, each were charged Tuesday with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony.

Bethalto police say patrol officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Rachael Pender overnight for a revoked registration offense. The traffic stop led to the discovery and seizure of more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected cannabis.

Police arrested the couple, and they were formally charged by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’ office. The warrants were issued by the Associated Judge Neil Schroeder, who set bond on each defendant at $100,000.

Police Chief Mike Dixon commended the officers for their commitment to ridding Bethalto of illegal drug activity.

“The drugs seized in this incident have an estimated illegal street value of more than $1,500,” Dixon stated in a Facebook post. “Excellent work!”

The charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless found guilty.

