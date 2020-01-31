Sheriff's Office sees uptick in vehicle burglaries

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports it is seeing a recent trend with increased burglaries to vehicles throughout the county and surrounding jurisdictions, including neighboring counties.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office reminded residents to secure vehicles and doors. Also, ensure that all video surveillance systems are recording and/or notify law enforcement of any suspicious activity or criminal activity caught on the video.

The areas that have primarily been affected and are seeing an influx of vehicle burglaries within the jurisdiction of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are Prairietown, Godfrey, and the Granite City area.

The Sheriff's Office's Facebook page has videos of suspects captured on home video equipment.

Anyone having information as to the identity of the individual(s) is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433.

