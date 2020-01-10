South Roxana man accused of punching police chief

Twente and Branch

Two suspects are facing charges after one of them allegedly punched the chief of the South Roxana Police Department.

According to a release from Police Chief Bob Coles, at about 8 a.m.Thursday the South Roxana Police Department responded to a narcotics report in the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue.

During the investigation, James Branch 32, of the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue in South Roxana, fled from officers and tried to escape out of a window of the residence. Coles chased Branch, who punched Coles. A struggle ensued and Branch was taken into custody. Branch had active warrants for his arrest for DUI by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, probation violation in St. Louis County, and failure to appear in South Roxana.

Branch’s girlfriend, Brittany Twente, interfered in the incident and was arrested on her active warrant by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.

Branch and Twente were lodged at the Madison County Jail for their active warrants. Sgt. Carrier obtained charges Friday in reference to the incident, and a felony warrant for aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) with a $50,000 bond was issued for Branch. Twente was charged with obstructing/resisting arrest.

Both subjects are in custody at the Madison County Jail.

