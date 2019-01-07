South Roxana man charged with armed robbery, drug possession

Mitchell

A South Roxana man is facing three felony charges after police executed two search warrants at his residence.

According to a release from Police Chief Bob Coles, at around 4 p.m. Friday, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Central Park Place apartments.

The suspect, Wayne Mitchell, 39, of the 200 block of Washington Street, was taken into custody a short time later at his residence. Mitchell was lodged in Madison County Jail until the case could be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney Office.

After further investigations, two search warrants were executed on Mitchell’s residence and evidence was recovered.

The results of the investigation were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The police department secured three felony charges against Mitchell, including armed robbery, unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and aggravated unlawful participating in methamphetamine manufacturing.

His bond was set at $150,000.

The case is still under investigation, and more criminal charges are expected, Coles said.