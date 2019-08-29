St. Louis man sentenced to 17 years for armed robbery

Campbell

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced a prison sentence given to a St. Louis man in Madison County Circuit Court this week.

Phillip M. Campbell Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery with discharge of firearm on June 3 in connection with a robbery on April 12, 2018, at an Illinois Department of Transportation job site in Collinsville. The Collinsville Police Department was called to Eastport Plaza and Executive Drive at approximately 10:33 a.m. for a report of a man bleeding from the head and the fleeing of a man from the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 55-year-old male victim with obvious head injuries. The victim sustained injuries to his head from being hit by a firearm during an altercation; the gun also discharged during the struggle but did not injure anyone. Campbell stole the victim’s wallet, which contained credit cards and an ID.

Armed robbery is a Class X felony, punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison. Judge Kyle Knapp handed down a 17-year prison sentence. Campbell must serve at least 50 percent of his sentence.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe and Assistant State’s Attorney Jacob Harlow were the prosecutors who helped secure Campbell’s plea in June. The Collinsville Police Department investigated the case, arresting Campbell after linking the gun he used to a pawn shop.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter