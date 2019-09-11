Suspect leads police on high-speed chase through two states

Reader

A suspect who led police on a bi-state pursuit exceeding 100 mph is in police custody, according to a release from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles.

The incident began when the South Roxana Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle was recognized by the police officer as Bryce Reader, 19, of South Roxana, who had an active felony warrant for offenses relating to motor vehicle and failure to comply with drug court.

Within the initial moments of the pursuit, Reader was able to avoid spike strips deployed by the Wood River Police Department. Reader led police on a pursuit in excess of 100 mph through Missouri. There were numerous police departments involved in the pursuit, including a St. Louis County helicopter.

Reader allegedly continued to try and ram police vehicles throughout the pursuit. A police department in Missouri was able to successfully deploy two separate spike strips, which deflated both passenger side tires. Reader continued fleeing at speeds of 80 mph while driving on the rims of the car.

Reader eventually bailed out of the car in Bridgeton, Mo., where the Wood River Police Department’s K-9 was able to secure Reader to the ground until officers were able to take him into custody.

Reader was taken to the hospital for evaluation and later confined at the Madison County Jail. The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges.

A warrant was issued for the following charges of offenses relating to motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer with a bond set at $100,000. Reader is still in custody.

“Reader admitted to running because of his active warrant,” Coles said. “Reader not only put himself, law enforcement, and countless citizens in Illinois and Missouri at risk because he did not want to be held accountable for his actions. I hope at the end of the day, the lives of everyone who was put in jeopardy are considered when this case goes to court. I would like to thank all the police departments who were involved in assisting the South Roxana Police Department with the pursuit and successful apprehension of Mr. Reader.”

