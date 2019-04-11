Suspect pleads not guilty in double homicide

Capers

A suspect in the stabbing deaths of an Edwardsville couple pleaded not guilty Thursday to four counts of first-degree murder, after which a grand jury indicted him on the four charges.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges on March 19 against Zachary I. Capers, 23, for the deaths of Michael and Lois Ladd on March 17.

A grand jury convened Thursday at the Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville. Capers pleaded not guilty to the murders in front of the jury; after hearing evidence for approximately two minutes, the grand jury indicted Capers on the four counts of first-degree murder.

“I want to thank the Madison County grand jury for their work on this important case,” Gibbons said. “We will continue to work with investigators from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to prepare our case for trial so we can secure the maximum sentence allowed under law for this brutal and heinous murder that has rocked our community. “

The case has been assigned to Associate Judge Neil Schroeder and he has set the trial to commence on May 6.