Suspect stole from at least 10 stores, Alton police say

The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in more than 10 retail thefts at Alton stores since Feb. 18.

“To steal from a business is incredibly low of any individual,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said. “At this time, when it’s hard to keep the shelves stocked for paying customers. I hope the community will band together to keep this suspect from taking the last of an item you may need.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect should contact the Alton Police Department as soon as possible at (618) 463-3505.

Tips may also be submitted via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

