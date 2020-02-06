Suspects charged in vehicle burglaries

× Expand police

Four suspects are facing charges in a vehicle burglary spree, police said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Shane M. Carney, 18; Sean A. Breeden, 18; and Timothy D. Sunderland, 21, all of Granite City. An unidentified juvenile will be petitioned to the courts.

During mid-late January 2020 and early February 2020, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating vehicle burglary reports in the region. The Prairietown, Godfrey, and Granite City area were being affected by these offenses. In addition, numerous other law enforcement agencies began seeing an influx of vehicle burglaries as well. This included Macoupin County and Jersey County and different city jurisdictions inside Madison County. The cases all had common denominators and some evidence also corroborated that they may be linked. The majority of the vehicle burglary reports were similar in that the victims’ vehicles were reportedly unlocked and only small miscellaneous items (e.g. change currency, personal effects, etc.) inside the vehicles were taken; however, there were also larger more egregious items such as vehicles and firearms from vehicles that were stolen believed to be linked the burglaries.

Information developed by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office would lead to the identity of a suspect. Numerous law enforcement entities to include the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, Granite City Police Department, Jerseyville Police Department and the Alton Police Department worked in conjunction with one another. As the investigation continued, enough information was developed to link suspects to other incidents occurring in the tri-county region.

Investigators from the Alton Police Department, Jerseyville Police Department, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover one of the stolen vehicles and some of the subjects into custody. In addition, a stolen vehicle, firearm, approximately 1.5 pounds of illegal cannabis, and approximately $5,600 were recovered. The joint investigation would reveal that the suspects were responsible for a conservative estimated 200 vehicle burglaries in the tri-county region during the last week.

Sunderland was charged with 11 counts of burglary and 1 count of stolen vehicle possession. Breeden was charged with five counts of burglary and one count of stolen vehicle possession. Carney was charged with 12 counts of burglary and 1 count of stolen vehicle possession. Warrants were obtained by the Associate Judge Janet Heflin. Breeden is in custody at the Madison County jail in lieu of bond. Carney and Sunderland remain at large as well as the juvenile. The bond was set at $100,000 (10 percent to apply) on each defendant.

These subjects face additional charges from other city departments and through other counties.

“This is a perfect example of how law enforcement agencies work with one another to accomplish a common goal of seeking justice for victims,” a Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release states. “The sheriff of Madison County, John Lakin, would like to give a special thanks to those departments that shared information and participated in the investigation. A large majority of these incidents were believed to be either unreported or unknown to the victims due to no forced entry being made into the vehicles. As a public safety announcement, the public is reminded to please secure all vehicles when they are not occupied. Firearms nor key fobs should not be left unattended in vehicles. This simple step helps deter thefts in the area and these incidents from happening.”

The case remains as an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.