Teen suspects charged in vehicle burglary spree

Moan and Thomeczek

In late May and June of 2019, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several vehicle burglary reports in the Godfrey area. The majority of these reports were similar in that the victims’ vehicles were reportedly unlocked and only small miscellaneous items (e.g. change currency, personal effects, etc.) inside the vehicles were taken. As the investigation continued, enough information was developed to link suspects to the incidents which appeared to be related. The investigation would reveal that the suspects were responsible for an estimated 70-100 vehicle burglaries in the Godfrey-Alton area. The Alton Police Department also assisted in the investigation. The vast majority of these incident were believed to be either unreported or unknown to the victims because no forced entry was made into the vehicles.

The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, which authorized charges against Walker S. Moan, 19, of Alton; and Roman N. Thomeczek, 18, of Godfrey.

Moan and Thomeczek were each charged with seven counts of burglary, a Class 3 felony. An arrest warrant was obtained by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. They are currently in custody at the Madison County jail, where they await in lieu of bond. The bond was set at $25,000 on each defendant. An additional subject was also petitioned to the juvenile courts in conjunction with the above related offenses; therefore, his or her identity will not be named.

The case remains as an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.

