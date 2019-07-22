Thief takes running vehicle with child inside at Wood River gas station

× Expand A photo of the suspect and the victim's vehicle

A man at a gas station stole a running vehicle Sunday with a 4-year-old child inside and dragged a witness who tried to stop the thief, Wood River police said Monday.

The Wood River Police Department was dispatched to Moe’s Corner Gas/Convenience Store, 851 Wood River Ave., at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported a suspect got into her running vehicle at the gas station and drove off. The suspect stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of Wood River Avenue and took off running. The victim recovered her vehicle and called the police department. A 4-year-old child was in the vehicle when the suspect took off. The child was uninjured.

Officers interviewed a witness, a friend of the victim who told the victim he would watch the vehicle while she went inside. The witness saw what the suspect was doing and tried to stop him. The witness stated the suspect exited the passenger side of a dark-colored passenger car, possibly a brown Ford Taurus or similar vehicle. The suspect walked to the victim’s vehicle, looked at the witness, and got into the victim’s vehicle. The witness tried to stop the suspect. The suspect dragged the witness while driving off. The witness indicates he scratched the suspect in the face during the incident. The witness was uninjured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, short hair, late teens-early 20s, dark-colored pants and wearing a tank top. The police department is processing the vehicle for evidence and working to enhance video of the incident.

If anyone has information on the incident, contact the Wood River Police Department at )618) 251-3114 or local law enforcement.

“The police department wants to remind everyone to not ever leave your vehicle running and unattended,” Police Chief Brad Wells said in a press release.