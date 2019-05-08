Thieves target unlocked vehicles in Edwardsville subdivision

×

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, vehicles in the Esic Subdivision of Edwardsville were targeted by individuals committing burglaries and thefts. The suspects gained access to unlocked vehicles throughout the neighborhood and stole numerous items of value. Two vehicles, which had been left unlocked with keys inside, were also stolen.

Video recordings obtained from homeowner surveillance systems captured images of two of the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the subjects in these videos and photos is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barry Jones at (618) 656-2131 with any information that may prove useful in identifying these thieves.

“The Edwardsville Police Department would like to remind residents to keep their vehicles locked when unoccupied and to ensure any valuables stored within a vehicle are secured out of sight,” an Edwardsville Police Department press release states.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter