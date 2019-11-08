Three charged in Alton and Godfrey vehicle burglaries

Gilmore and Lytle

Two 19-year-olds have been charged in a series of vehicle burglaries in Alton and Godfrey.

Keisha Nichole Lytle of Wood River and Deandre M. Gilmore of Alton were each charged Friday with one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles and seven counts of burglary, a Class 3 felony. An arrest warrant was obtained by Associate Judge Janet Heflin. They are currently in custody at the Alton Police Department, pending transfer to the Madison County jail in lieu of bond. The bond was set at $100,000 (10 percent to apply) on each defendant. An additional subject was also petitioned to the juvenile courts in conjunction with the above related offenses, and offenses of aggravated assault on a police officer; therefore, his or her identity will not be named at this time.

Early Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several vehicle burglary reports in the Godfrey area near West Delmar. In addition, two vehicles were reported stolen in the area. The majority of the vehicle burglary reports were similar in that the victims’ vehicles were reportedly unlocked and only small miscellaneous items, such as change and personal effects, inside the vehicles were taken. As the investigation continued, enough information was developed to link suspects to other incidents that appeared to be related within the jurisdiction of the Alton Police Department earlier in the week. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Alton Police Department to develop suspects in the case.

During the evening hours of Thursday, officers and detectives from the Alton Police Department and deputies and investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover one of the stolen vehicles and take several subjects into custody. The joint investigation would reveal that the suspects were responsible for an estimated 150 vehicle burglaries in the Godfrey and Alton area during the last week. Most of these incidents were believed to be either unreported or unknown to the victims because no forced entry was made into the vehicles. As a public safety announcement, the public is reminded to please secure all vehicles when they are not occupied. This simple step helps deter thefts in the area.

The case remains an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.

Suspects are only accused of committing crimes and are presumed innocent unless found guilty in a court of law.