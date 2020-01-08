Three charged in Edwardsville thefts, vandalism involving two businesses

Three men are facing charges after a property damage and theft investigation by the Edwardsville Police Department.

During an incident Jan. 1 at 228 N. Main St., property belonging to The Back Bar and Milo’s Tobacco Road was damaged and items were stolen. The Back Bar had lighting, signs, and a fence post damaged, while no-parking signs were stolen from Milo’s Tobacco Road. After a review of video footage from area cameras, suspects were identified and have been charged with the following offenses:

Kain A. Goodall, 20, of Edwardsville; one count of theft, one count of criminal trespass, one count of criminal damage to property

Clifford W. Forsyth, 19, of Troy, Ill.; one count of criminal trespass

Andrew J. Viviano, 19, of Robertsville, Mo.; one count of criminal damage to property, one count of criminal trespass

The public is reminded criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

