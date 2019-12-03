Three charged in Walmart thefts

Little, Dickson, and Bailey

In the early morning hours of Nov. 21, officer Alex Hawthorne and Sgt. Ryan Smith of the Glen Carbon Police Department made contact with a suspicious occupied vehicle outside of a closed business on Junction Drive, near Walmart.

During contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Hawthorne discovered bags of unopened Apple products, worth more than $15,000. The investigation also resulted in indications the group had been at several Walmarts in the previous day, including Litchfield and Highland. Additional work by detective Steve Deist of the Glen Carbon Police Department showed the unopened Apple products were stolen from the Walmart in Taylorville, Ill.

As a result of the work of Hawthorne, Smith and Deist, the following people were charged with felony retail theft and felony possession of stolen merchandise: Cierra Little, 33; Mario Dickson, 19; and Marvin Bailey Jr., 19, all of St. Louis.

Anyone with more information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226.

