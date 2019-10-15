Three charged in Wood River armed robbery, police chase

Aaron, Morgan, Robinson

Three Missouri men were charged Tuesday with armed robbery and other felonies after an armed robbery at a Wood River business that led to a chase into north St. Louis County on Sunday.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday, an armed robbery in progress was reported at the Verizon Store, 623 Wesley Drive in Wood River. It was reported two masked men went inside the store and one man was waiting outside in a suspect vehicle. Wood River police officers responded.

The suspect vehicle had just left upon officer arrival. A description of the vehicle was obtained and was quickly broadcast. The last known direction of travel was south on Illinois 255. A South Roxana officer saw the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The South Roxana officer and a Wood River officer pursued the vehicle onto westbound I-270. The suspect vehicle led the officers into Missouri. The vehicle attempted to elude the officers and crashed into one vehicle, pushing it into another vehicle near Bellefontaine Road at Dunn Rd. One person in a vehicle was injured as a result of the suspects’ actions.

The three black male occupants attempted to flee from the vehicle but were quickly apprehended. The suspects were driving a stolen vehicle. Evidence from the armed robbery and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

The following individuals were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court.

Isiah Morgan, 26, of St. Louis, was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Morgan was identified as one person who was inside the Verizon Store committing the robbery. He also pointed a firearm at officer Mike Young during the pursuit. Bond was set at $500,000.

Tyrone R. Robinson, 26, of Normandy, Mo., was charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Robinson was identified as one person who was inside the Verizon Store committing the robbery. Bond was set at $500,000.

Jardan L. Aaron, 21, of St. Louis, was identified as the person driving the stolen vehicle during the robbery. He was charged with armed robbery, offenses relating to motor vehicles, and aggravating fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Bond was set at $500,000.

Robinson was already on probation in Madison County robbery. He pleaded guilty to committing a robbery of cell phones from the Wood River Walmart. The date of the police report was April 8, 2018.

All three individuals will be brought back to Madison County to face the felony charges.