Three face burglary-related charges

Littleton, Lewis and Cummings

In the early morning hours of Dec. 20, officers Alex Hawthorne, James Murray, Patrick Barnes and Sgt. Ryan Smith of the Glen Carbon Police Department made contact with three people reported to be attempting to use fraudulent credit cards at Walmart, 400 Junction Drive in Glen Carbon.

During contact with the three people, officers discovered Justin C. Littleton, 34, of Dow, Shane M. Cummings, 26, of Dow, and Megan E. Lewis, 28, of Jerseyville, were in possession of multiple credit cards and fraudulent checks. They also possessed bolt cutters, pry bars, and other cutting tools to aid in thefts from businesses.

As a result of the work of Glen Carbon officers, the three were charged with felony possession of burglary tools, and two misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing. A judge set bond at $30,000 for each.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226.

