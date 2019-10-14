Three in custody after armed robbery in Wood River

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

An armed robbery in progress was reported at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday at the Verizon Store, 623 Wesley Drive in Wood River. It was reported two masked men went inside the store and one man was waiting outside in a vehicle. Wood River police officers responded.

The suspect vehicle had just left upon officer arrival. A description of the vehicle was obtained and was quickly broadcast. The last known direction of travel was south on Illinois 255. A South Roxana officer saw the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The South Roxana officer and a Wood River officer pursued the vehicle onto westbound I-270. The suspect vehicle led the officers into Missouri. The vehicle attempted to elude the officers and crashed the vehicle near Bellefontaine Road at Dunn Road.

The three male occupants attempted to flee from the vehicle but were quickly apprehended. The suspects were driving a stolen vehicle. Evidence from the armed robbery and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

The three suspects will be held in the St. Louis County Jail pending formal charges being filed in Illinois. Identities will be released at the time of formal charges.

The photographs are of the suspect vehicle. The windshield of the vehicle was damaged prior to this incident. The windshield has numerous bullet holes. The police department is investigating any other crimes these suspects have been involved with.

“The Wood River Police Department is thankful no one was injured during this incident and appreciates the assistance from all the police agencies involved,” Police Chief Brad Wells said in a release Monday. “The officers involved in this incident are to be commended for their actions.”

