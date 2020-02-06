Three in custody after search at Wood River home

Members of the Wood River Police Department executed a drug search at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday at 239 E. Lorena Ave.

The search was conducted after complaints of ordinance violations and illegal drug activity at the residence. Officers from the Wood River Police Department have been called to the home for disturbances and complaints involving people at the home. The home was posted by the city to be uninhabitable, and no one was allowed to live in the home. A person who claims ownership to the home continually violated the uninhabitable posting and complaints of illegal activity were still received at the police department.

An investigation into the activities was done by members of the Patrol Division and the Investigation Division. Information was turned over the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit. The investigation led to the execution of the search warrant at the address. Three people were taken into custody at the residence and were transported to the Wood River City Jail pending illegal drug charges. All three will be held in the jail pending a formal presentation of this case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“The members of the Wood River Police Department will continue to be the front line of interference of illegal activity and nuisances for the citizens who live and visit the city of Wood River,” police said in a Facebook post.

