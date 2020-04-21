Tilden man charged with murder in fatal Collinsville shooting

Smith and Winters

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed first-degree murder charges against a 20-year-old Tilden, Ill., man following a shooting Sunday evening in Collinsville.

Caleb D.E. Smith has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. The 25-year-old victim, Devin Judd of Marissa, Ill., was found with gunshot wounds to his body. Judd was transported to Saint Louis University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers from the Collinsville Police Department were dispatched to the Hampton Inn, 7 Commerce Drive, on Sunday regarding a male subject suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators from the Major Case Squad arrived at the scene to question witnesses and secure surveillance footage.

The investigation led to the charges of a female suspect. Dakota L. Winters, 24, of Granite City, was charged with one count of armed robbery for her involvement with Judd in the case.

“I want to praise the swift action taken by the detectives of the Major Case Squad on their investigation on this case,” First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe stated. “Despite everything that is going on in the world right now, these men and women carried out their duties admirably and skillfully so that justice can be brought to the family of Devin Judd.”

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons acknowledged the vital work of the Collinsville Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis for their quick action to locate the suspects. Gibbons commended his prosecutors, Uhe, head of the Violent Crimes Unit; and Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt for their swift collaboration with law enforcement on this senseless case.

“Once again, the highly skilled investigators from the Major Case Squad bring swift justice and accountability for these violent crimes,” Gibbons stated. “The public should know that these detectives are some of the best and brightest members of their local police departments, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police, and we all have a lot to be proud of and thankful for in the outstanding service they continue to provide for our community even in these challenging times.”

Smith is being held on a $500,000 bail and Winters is being held on a $200,000 bail both set by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

