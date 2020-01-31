Traffic stop leads to Bethalto drug raid, police say

Mundy and Fogel

A vehicle stop led to a search of a Bethalto home and drug charges against two suspects, Bethalto police said.

April J. Mundy, 41, was charged with a Class X felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 100 to 400 grams, and a Class 1 felony for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with the intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams, bond set at $150,000.

Derek E. Fogel, 28, was charged with a Class 1 felony for unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams, bond set at $85,000.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle driven by Fogel and found 5-15 grams of methamphetamine during the traffic stop. After a search warrant was issued, police found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in the home in the 400 block of Sheridan Street, along with drug paraphernalia, currency, and approximately 10 grams of cocaine.

Both are in custody at the Madison County Jail.

In a release, Police Chief Mike Dixon commended the officers’ work.

“The chief of police commends the officers involved in this incident for their performance not only in this matter, but for the daily efforts they make in protecting and serving our community,” he said. “Your work in this incident prevented more than $6,000 of street- value narcotics from being sold and used in our village.”

