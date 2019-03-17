Trooper injured in shootout with carjacking suspect

× Expand police

An Illinois state trooper was injured Saturday after a shootout with a carjacking suspect, who was killed in the gunfire exchange.

According to the Illinois State Police Facebook page, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Illinois State Police received information from the Glen Carbon Police Department regarding an armed carjacking. This incident took place near the Sam's Club in Glen Carbon, where shots were fired by the suspect. An ISP trooper responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle traveling north on Interstate 55. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued into Staunton, returning back toward Interstate 55. The suspect vehicle, while still being pursued by the trooper and Staunton Police Department, ran off the road and got stuck in the median near the intersection of Staunton Road and Interstate 55. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled. The trooper initiated a foot pursuit of the suspect, who brandished a handgun and fired at the trooper. The trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, fatally wounding him. The suspect had no identification on his person and remains unidentified as of Sunday morning. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The trooper suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a regional hospital, where his injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. The trooper is 36 years old and an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.

The carjacking near the Glen Carbon Sam’s Club is being investigated by the Glen Carbon Police Department.

A full investigation has been launched by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter