Trooper shot during search in East St. Louis

Illinois State Police officials announce an Illinois State Police trooper has been shot during the execution of a search warrant in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street in East St. Louis in the early morning hours of Friday.

At 5:26 a.m., during the execution of the search warrant, there was an exchange of gunfire at the residence and the trooper was struck. The trooper received life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a regional hospital. The trooper is 33 years old and a 10-year veteran of the ISP.

This is an open and ongoing investigation with an active scene. Additional information will be available at a later time.

