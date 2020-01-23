Two arrested after police search Granite City residence

Bull and Belcher

Two women are facing charges after Granite City police executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 2500 block of Edwards Street.

Police identified the suspects as Stephanie L. Bull, 37, and Brigette A. Belcher, 37, both of the 2500 block of Edwards Street. Bull is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful use of property and possession of methamphetamine. Belcher is charged with unlawful use of property.

Associate Judge Janet Heflin set bail at $150,000 for Bull and $60,000 for Belcher.

Police say they received information that the residence on Edwards Street was involved in drug activity. Investigators obtained a search warrant, and on Wednesday police executed the warrant and arrested the two suspects.

Bull and Belcher will remain in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

“The Granite City Police Department would like to take this opportunity to thank our citizens for helping us locate and deal with criminal activity such as this in our community,” police stated in a press release. “We encourage our citizens to continue their support and please call us at (618) 451-9760, ext. 1238, concerning any drug information."

