Two charged after drug raids in Wood River

An investigation by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit resulted in felony charges against two suspects, police said.

According to a press release from Police Chief Brad Wells, suspects Brandon M. Heaton, 22, and Crystal L. Recar, 38, were arrested Friday after police executed separate search warrants approximately 6:30 a.m. at their homes in the 200 block of East Ferguson Avenue. A total of 11 people, including Heaton and Recar, were taken into custody at the homes.

Both suspects are charged unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; bonds are set at $60,000.

“The drug investigations are a continuing effort in dealing with nuisance rental properties and persons creating a nuisance for the law-abiding citizens of Wood River,” Wells said.“Further charges are expected as a result of the investigation.”