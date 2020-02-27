Two charged in armed robberies

Dobbins and Fields

Two men were charged Thursday for their alleged involvement in armed robberies in Alton and Godfrey.

Just before 7 a.m. Feb. 18, Alton police were called to investigate a report of an armed robbery at the Alton Shell Station, 2500 Brown St. A man wearing dark clothing, with his face covered, displayed a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Madison County sheriff’s deputies responded to Casey’s General Store, 1511 W. Delmar, at approximately 10 p.m. Feb. 20 to investigate a similar report.

Investigators with the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Divisions worked side by side to identify, locate and arrest two individuals accused of being involved in these incidents.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Levon D. Fields, 32 of Alton, with two counts of armed robbery, and Antonio R.T. Dobbins, 22 of Alton, with one count of armed robbery. Judge Janet Heflin set bonds at $300,000 for Fields and $150,000 for Dobbins.

Fields and Dobbins were in custody at the Alton Jail on Thursday afternoon.

“I would like to commend the work of every investigator in this case,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said. “And on behalf of the Alton Police Department, I would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their continued partnership and cooperation. We are so much more successful when we work together, and I value our relationship.”

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless found guilty.

