Two charged in Bethalto storage unit burglaries

Hamlin and McGaughey

Bethalto police are looking for two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units.

The suspects are Colton R. McGaughey, 26, of Bethalto; and Brittney G. Hamlin, 28, of Moro. They were charged Friday in Madison County Circuit Court with felony offenses related to multiple storage unit burglaries this year at Rent A Space, 200 S. Moreland Road.

McGaughey was charged and is wanted for aggravated possession of stolen firearm, burglary, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, with bond set at $100,000. Hamlin was charged and is wanted for one count of burglary, with bond set at $50,000.

The charges related to seven storage units that were broken into from April 2019 to November 2019. Thousands of dollars in collectibles, personal property, and firearms were stolen from the units during the burglaries. Bethalto Police Department investigators worked diligently to recover approximately $3,000 of the stolen property, which will be returned to its owners.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two defendants is asked to contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266 or via Facebook message.

