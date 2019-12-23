Two charged in Bethalto triple homicide

Witcher and McMillan

Two Alabama residents have been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three area residents.

At approximately 11:02 p.m. Dec. 19, the Bethalto Police Department received a request from the Hazelwood, Mo., Police Department for a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of Mill Street. Upon checking the residence, officers observed a deceased subject inside the residence. A subsequent check of the residence revealed there were two additional deceased subjects inside the residence.

The victims are identified as Shari Yates, 59, of Bethalto, Yates’ 30-year-old male son, Andrew Brooks, and John McMillian, 32. Yates and Brooks were residing at the address on Mill Street, while McMillian was a resident of the Bethalto area.

On Saturday, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis presented the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges on the following subjects and the following charges were issued:

Brady Kane Witcher, 41, of Birmingham, Ala., nine counts of first-degree murder (Class M), one count of armed robbery (Class X), one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking (Class x) and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 2)

Brittany Nicole McMillan, 28, of Birmingham, Ala., formerly of the Bethalto area, nine counts of first-degree murder (Class M), one count of armed robbery (Class x) and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking (Class X)

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder has issued no-bond warrants on McMillan and Witcher. McMillan and Witcher are in custody at St. Louis County Detention Center, where they are awaiting extradition to Madison County.

