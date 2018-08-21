Two charged in Brighton man’s killing

Kevin and Bradley Payne

Two men were charged with multiple felonies in the Aug. 16 shooting death of a Brighton man in Cottage Hills, police said Tuesday.

According to a Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis press release, at approximately 11:09 p.m. Aug. 16, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of South Oak Street in Cottage Hills. Deputies responded and determined Damian M. Huber, 24, had been shot during an apparent home invasion. Huber was a guest in the home at the time of the shooting. He was rushed to a St. Louis area hospital for emergency medical treatment but subsequently died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated. A total of 23 Major Case Squad investigators from 15 police agencies responded and aided in the investigation. More than 50 leads were developed during the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

The Major Case Squad will disband today, with the follow-up investigations being conducted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Additional persons of interest are being sought by investigators. The identities of those subjects and/or their possible involvement are being withheld at this point, as to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Those charged and in the custody of the Madison County Jail are Bradley K. Payne, 29, of the 200 block of Kinder Street in Cahokia; and Kevin B. Payne, 31, of the 2000 block of Maple Tree Drive in Cahokia.

Both have been charged with three counts of first degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion. Bradley Payne was charged with an additional felony count of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon. Judge Janet Heflin issued both warrants, setting bond on both at $1 million.

