Two charged in fatal Granite City shooting

Noland and Mills

Two suspects are facing murder charges in a Granite City shooting.

Police on Thursday night identified the suspects as Kadeem L. Noland, 27, of the 1400 block of Penrose in St. Louis, charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon; and Kristine N. Mills, 34, of the 2200 block of Benton Street in Granite City, charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities allege the suspects are responsible for the death of Jason A. Thomas, 36, of the 2200 block of Benton Street in Granite City. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at midnight Jan. 9 in the 2200 block of Benton Street and found Thomas dead of gunshot wounds.

Police apprehended the two suspects in the city of St. Louis. Both are in police custody without bond in the St. Louis jail pending extradition to Madison County.

“The Granite City Police Department has no further comments regarding this investigation but would like to extend our condolences to the family of Mr. Thomas for their loss,” a police department press release states.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter