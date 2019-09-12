Two charged with meth possession after search of Wood River house

An undercover investigation has resulted in charges against two suspects in Wood River.

Dennis C. Hampton, 31, of the 600 block of Madison Avenue in Wood River, and Alex A. Malley, 23, of the 500 block of First Street in Wood River, were charged Thursday in Madison County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Members of the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit conducted an undercover investigation surrounding activities at 645 Madison Ave.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained on the address. The warrant was executed at the address Wednesday by members of the Wood River Police Department and the ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) Tactical Response Team.

Four people were taken into custody during the search warrant, including Hampton and Malley. Both suspects were in possession of methamphetamine at the time of the search warrant. Both were taken to the Wood River City Jail pending formal charges. The others were released from custody. Bond was set at $20,000 each on Hampton and Malley.

The address has been the source of numerous calls for the police department and a nuisance for the neighborhood, Police Chief Brad Wells said in a press release.

“The Wood River Police Department will continue to serve the good people who live in this community,” Wells said. “Those who choose to possess illegal narcotics within the city limits of the city of Wood River will continue to get the attention of the Wood River Police Department.”

This investigation is ongoing and more charges against those who visit the address may be forthcoming, Wells said.

