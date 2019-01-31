Two charged with selling meth

Corby and Smith

Two Wood River residents have been charged in a drug investigation, police said Thursday.

According to a press release from Police Chief Brad Wells, at approximately 8:10 a.m. Thursday, the Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant in the 40 block of Eckhard Avenue. The ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) Tactical Response Team was used for the execution of the search warrant. James A. Corby, 55, was taken into custody at the home. The tactical team was used to execute the search warrant because of a surveillance system Corby had on his home to monitor illegal drug activity at his home, police say.

The Wood River Police Department Drug Unit conducted an investigation into Corby’s activities and was able to bring felony drug charges against him. Corby was taken into custody during the search of the residence. He is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

Felony drug charges also were brought against Danny M. Smith, 55, of the 500 block of Wood River Avenue. Smith was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

The charges of aggravated unlawful delivery of methamphetamine are because of the fortification at Corby’s home from the surveillance system. The charges against Smith are because of his activities at Corby’s home. Smith was taken into custody by members of the Wood River Police Department at his address on Wood River Avenue.

“This investigation is another example of the dedication of the officers and the drug unit of the Wood River Police Department working for the good citizens of the city of Wood River,” Wells said.

The warrant and criminal information on both individuals were signed by Judge Richard Tognarelli. The bond on Corby was set at $100,000. Bond on Smith was set at $50,000.

Corby and Smith are in custody at the Wood River Police Department.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter