Two face charges for Argosy Casino bomb threat

Two individuals were charged Jan. 25 in federal court for their involvement in a bomb threat to the Argosy Casino and subsequent armed robbery of Kay Jewelers, both in Alton, on Nov. 26.

Investigators with the Alton Police Department followed several leads at the onset of the investigation. Those leads eventually led investigators to the recovery of items stolen during the armed robbery. Further evidence gathered led Alton Police Department personnel and FBI investigators to Morton, Ill., where the two suspects, Bradley Q. Warren, 31, and Taylor D. James, 20, both of Collinsville, were found together at a motel.

Warren and James were both arrested and criminal complaints were presented in federal court by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois. Warren and James were each federally charged with interference with commerce by robbery. Warren and James remain in federal holding as they await their preliminary hearings.

“This is another example of excellent police work by all involved,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said. “On behalf of the Alton Police Department, I would like to thank and commend the FBI, Collinsville Police Department, Morton Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. I would also like to thank the many businesses and employees who helped bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter