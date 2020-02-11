Two face meth charges after South Roxana traffic stop

Maher and Robinson

Two suspects are facing methamphetamine-related charges after a traffic stop in South Roxana.

According to South Roxana police, at 9:17 p.m. Feb. 5 South Roxana officer Luke Wells conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Illinois 111 at Madison Avenue for a traffic violation.

The driver, Larry R. Maher, 35, of Carlinville, was arrested for having a suspended license. The passenger, Kaitlyn N. Robinson, 33, of Panama, Ill., is on parole with a mandatory supervised release.

A search of the vehicle revealed multiple digital scales, plastic baggies, and 20 grams of methamphetamine.

Robinson and Maher were both placed under arrest for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

They were transported to the police department, where they were later released pending the application of formal charges by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The case was presented Tuesday; Maher and Robinson were both charged with four counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X and 1 felony; along with two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, another Class 1 and 2 felony, with bond set at $150,000 each.

A request for a violation of parole warrant against Robinson has been sent to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Robinson and Maher were not in custody Tuesday afternoon and have active warrants for their arrest.

“I want to commend Officer Wells for taking such a proactive response in our community,” Police Chief Bob Coles said in a release.

