Two face multiple drug and weapons charges in Alton

Myers and Shaw

Two Alton residents are facing felony weapons and drug charges after police executed a search warrant Friday at their Alton residence.

According to an Alton Police Department release, in the early morning hours of Friday Alton detectives, with the assistance of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard in Alton.

A Madison County judge granted and signed the search warrant based on evidence from a multi-week investigation led by Alton detectives. The investigation was initiated after receiving several citizen complaints of possible drug activity at the residence.

As a part of the investigation, Alton detectives conducted surveillance and used additional investigative techniques to confirm that methamphetamine was being distributed from the residence. The detectives also had knowledge that at least one occupant of this residence was armed with a firearm.

During the execution of the search warrant, subjects in the residence were detained, and a thorough search resulted in the discovery of items that supported that illegal drugs were being used at, and distributed from, this residence. The search also resulted in the recovery of stolen firearms.

The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and on Monday, Jared W. Myers, 39, and Cheyanne M. Shaw, 19, both of the 3200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard in Alton, were each charged with one count of armed violence, one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. A total bond of $325,000 has been set for the above charges for both Myers and Shaw, and both remain in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

