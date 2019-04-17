Two facing drug charges after police stop vehicle in Bethalto

William E. Atkins, Deborah A. Benton-Atkins, Davis

A vehicle stop by Bethalto Police Department officers has led to drug charges against two suspects.

According to a police department Facebook post, Bethalto police acted Wednesday on information about possible illegal drug delivery involving William E. Atkins, 35, and Deborah A. Benton-Atkins, 32, both of the 200 block of Olive Street in Brighton. Officers made contact with both individuals in a vehicle in the 100 block of East Grace Street. During the investigation, it was found William Atkins had an outstanding warrant from Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. A third occupant of the vehicle, Gail A. Davis, 32, of the 14000 block of Fillmore Trail in Hillsboro, had an outstanding warrant from Madison County. After a K-9 alert on the vehicle, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located 43 pills of suspected Oxycodone wrapped in a cellophane wrapper and approximately 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine. All subjects were taken into custody.

William E. Atkins is charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance. He is being held with bond on a warrant.

Deborah A. Benton-Atkins was charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance and was released pending laboratory results.

Gail A. Davis is being held with bond on a warrant.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

