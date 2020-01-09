Two in police custody after fatal Granite City shooting

× Expand police

Two possible suspects are in custody after a fatal shooting Thursday in Granite City.

At around midnight Thursday, the Granite City Police Department received a report of gunshots in the 2200 Block of Benton Street. When officers arrived, one man was found to be deceased from gunshot wounds. Granite City police initiated an investigation into the incident, which led detectives to the city of St. Louis.

With the help of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, two persons of interest were located and taken into custody. The facts of this case will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office for charges as soon as possible. As of this time the Granite City Police Department is not looking for any additional suspects.

