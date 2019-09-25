Two Oklahoma City residents charged with felonies

Mackey and Pryor

Two Oklahoma City residents are facing felony charges in Madison County, according to the Bethalto Police Department.

Police say at 4:33 a.m. Monday, an alert officer located a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Beau Chateau in Bethalto. Two individuals associated with the vehicle were located and identified as Melissa J. Pryor, 42, and John L. Mackey, 35.

The vehicle that the subjects were in was stolen out of Oklahoma City. The two were taken into custody. Evidence linking the two to the attempted passage of a stolen forged check at a local business was found in the vehicle.

Both were charged Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of forgery and offenses related to motor vehicles. Bond was set at $50,000 on both defendants.

