Two sentenced for attempted murder, home invasion

Gavel

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced prison sentences given to two men in Madison County Circuit Court this week.

Kerry C. Coley, 48, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder on Dec. 3, 2018, in connection with a shooting at the Riverside Saloon in Alton on May 13, 2017. The Alton Police department was called to the Riverside Saloon at approximately 2:01 a.m. for a shooting inside the establishment. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 24-year-old male victim with gunshot wound injuries. The victim sustained serious injuries to his neck and vertebrae.

Attempted first-degree murder is a Class X felony, punishable by 6-24 years in prison. First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe sought the maximum sentence of 24 years in prison, which was handed down Friday by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. Coley must serve 85 percent of his sentence.

The Alton Police Department investigated the case, arresting Coley after reviewing surveillance footage from the bar.

Franklin M. Heindricks, 30, pleaded guilty to home invasion (Class X) on Wednesday, Feb. 27, after forcing his way into a home on Condit Street in Alton.

On April 19, 2018, Heindricks entered the home and asked the resident for a phone charger and a glass of water before being instructed to leave. Heindricks knocked again, requesting to use the restroom, which the resident declined, before he forced his way into the home armed with a knife. After knocking down both residents, Heindricks took the keys to the couple’s minivan and fled in the vehicle. Heindricks was located in the vehicle in Pontoon Beach, where he was arrested by Pontoon Beach police.

Home invasion is a Class X felony, punishable by a range of 6-30 years in prison. Heindricks pleaded guilty in front of Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who handed down the 17-year prison sentence. Heindricks will be required to serve 50 percent of his sentence.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt, of the Violent Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Alton Police Department investigated the case.