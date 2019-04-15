Two sentenced in counterfeiting conspiracy

Gavel

Michael Bell, 33, of Granite City, and Kelly Seeger, 37, of O’Fallon, Ill., were sentenced in U.S. District Court for conspiring to manufacture U.S. currency, U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft announced Monday.

A federal grand jury indicted them on July 18, 2018. The indictment alleged that between November 2017 and April 8, 2018, the two had manufactured counterfeit currency and possessed items and equipment necessary for counterfeiting.

Bell was sentenced on April 12 to 15 months of incarceration; Seeger was sentenced on April 11 to 18 months. Both defendants were ordered to serve three years of supervised release following their term of incarceration. Seeger’s sentence was higher than that of her codefendant because of Seeger’s more extensive criminal history.

The court, in sentencing the defendants to imprisonment, stated the nature of criminal activity was serious because of the need to protect the integrity of U.S. currency but also stated the defendants’ efforts to counterfeit currency was a symptom of the defendants' downward spiral with the use of methamphetamine.

The Granite City, Collinsville, and O’Fallon police departments and the Secret Service participated in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ranley R. Killian.

