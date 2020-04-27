Two take vehicle at gunpoint in Madison

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

The Madison Police Department is seeking assistance identifying two males who committed an armed carjacking at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Madison Market, 308 Madison Ave.

A woman, who had just exited the store, was approached by these two males as she was entering her black BMW sport-utility vehicle. Both suspects pointed handguns at her and took the vehicle by force. The woman was not seriously injured.

The black BMW was later found abandoned in the 700 block of Spring Garden Avenue in north St. Louis County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Police at (618) 876-4300. Anonymous tips can also be called in to (618) 877-1926.

