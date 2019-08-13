Venice man charged with attempted murder

Roberts

Two people suffered gunshot wounds Saturday during a domestic disturbance when a man licensed to carry a firearm shot a suspect after the assailant fired a handgun at a woman.

The Madison Police Department stated officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the 1800 block of Edwardsville Road regarding a shooting incident at a residence. Officers found a woman, 35, had been shot in the chest. She was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect ran from the scene on foot. Responding officers found the suspect a couple of blocks away and took him into custody without further incident. The suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He also was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect, following an argument, fired a handgun several times at the victim and struck her once. A man who was at the scene of the shooting holds a license to carry a concealed firearm. He returned fire at the suspect and struck the suspect once in the abdomen.

The female was treated for her gunshot wound and released from the hospital.

This case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney on Monday, when the suspect, Sammie L. Roberts, 38, of the 700 block of Broadway in Venice, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony; one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony. His bail has been set at $1 million and he is in custody.

The man with a concealed carry license who shot Roberts was released and not charged.

Suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

