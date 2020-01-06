Wentzville man charged in murder of Randy Gori

Banowetz

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced charges Monday in the homicide of well-known Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori.

Investigators issued a statement after a press conference Monday in Edwardsville.

Major Case Squad statement

Good afternoon. My name is David Vucich, I am a captain with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and deputy commander of the Major Case Squad activated in this case. I would first like to express my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim in this case. I knew the victim personally and he was a generous man and he will be missed. He was well-known throughout the community and made generous donations to worthwhile causes. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone.

I want to impress that out of respect for the victim’s family and to respect their privacy, limited details regarding the evidence or what took place at the crime scene will not be discussed. I hope this sentiment is reciprocated by the media and they respect the victim’s space during this healing time.

Secondly, I would like to commend the tireless efforts of the talented law enforcement officials that worked this case in addition to the ILEAS mobile field force search team. I would also like to recognize the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police that were instrumental in this case. Their communities should recognize them and be fortunate to have them within their respective jurisdictions. This case could not have been made without their dedication.

In my 22-year career as a law enforcement official, I have seen a lot of gruesome cases but this one elevates to the top of heinous and senseless crimes. The following is a synopsis of what occurred.

On Jan. 4, at approximately 8:56 p.m., the Madison County Illinois Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call to the address on Mooney Creek Road in rural Edwardsville. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a deceased male, who was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased male was identified as Randy L. Gori, who is a 47 year old male who resides at the address. A vehicle described as a black 2020 Rolls Royce SUV Cullinan was taken from the residence. The Madison County Sheriff’s office subsequently activated the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Over 25 investigators from different agencies are participating in the investigation and currently investigating numerous leads.

During the activation, investigators worked tirelessly since the inception of the investigation and were able to develop a strong person of interest. The person of interest, and the above vehicle belonging to the victim, were located between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Jan. 5. The subject was located by investigators in a wooded area and the victim’s vehicle was located subsequently. Enough information has been developed to detain this subject in relation to offenses associated to the investigation.

On Jan. 6, the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office charged the following subject with offenses related to first degree murder: Timothy Michael Banowetz, 28, last known address 400 block of Ramblewood Way in Wentzville, Mo.

The investigation has revealed the subject acted alone. His acts appeared to be premediated. After reading the charging information, you can discern that there were other victims in the household during this act but out of respect and to protect their privacy I will not elaborate on those counts in the charging documents. These subjects were not injured. However, I want everyone to recognize that the victim’s actions in this case most likely saved the lives of others in the household at the time of the incident. The defendant fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle after the occurrence.

The defendant can best be described as having a transient and nomadic lifestyle. At this point in the investigation, and I want to impress that it is nowhere over, we are unable to establish a direct connection to the victim and the defendant. The defendant appears to be mostly established in the St. Louis area and its respective outlying suburbs.

This was a thorough and swift investigation with a quick resolution. We investigated over 60 leads and executed an estimated 8 search warrants, with more likely forthcoming. This case was a good example of good old-fashioned police work with persistence and dedication. I understand that we can’t undo a horrible act but I hope the victim’s family, friends, and associates find solace in the fact that the killer is caught. The case will now be turned over the court system and we and pray that fair justice is served.

We are seeking the public’s help on any additional information. The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at (618) 296-5544 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433.

