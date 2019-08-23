Wood River man charged with drug possession

Claussen

A Wood River man was charged Friday in Madison County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The Wood River Police Department identified the suspect as Michael T. Claussen, 48, of the 600 block of North Second Street/

Detectives with the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit stopped Claussen’s vehicle on a traffic stop. Claussen has been under surveillance for illegal drug activity.

Capsules containing a controlled substance were located during the stop. Claussen was in possession of the controlled substance illegally. Claussen was taken into custody and transported to the Wood River City Jail.

Bond was set at $10,000.