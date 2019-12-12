Wood River man charged with selling methamphetamine

Wall

A Wood River man was charged Thursday in Madison County Circuit Court with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Wood River police identified the suspect as Craig W. Wall, 48, of the 100 block of East Acton Avenue. The house was the target of a search warrant executed Wednesday morning by the Wood River Police Department and the ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) Tactical Response Team.

The search warrant was executed as a result of an investigation by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit. The home was targeted after information was received Wall was living in the home and dealing drugs. The investigation revealed Wall was not on the occupancy permit.

An undercover investigation was conducted, which allowed the drug unit to obtain the search warrant for the home. Surveillance was conducted on the home, prior to the search warrant being executed. Wall was taken into custody on a traffic stop prior to the search warrant being executed. Wall was in possession of a substance which tested positive to contain methamphetamine during the traffic stop. Wall was taken into custody and was held in the Wood River City Jail pending formal charges.

During the search of the home, evidence was recovered which allowed the facts to be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office. As a result of the presentation, Wall was also charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Wall remains in the Wood River City Jail and will be transferred to the Madison County Jail.

