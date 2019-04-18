Wood River man charged with stealing 135 firearms

Gavel

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against Bradley N. Boswell, 30, of Wood River, charging him with stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee, U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft announced Thursday.

The charges allege that in early February, Boswell stole 135 firearms from Benbow City Sports, a licensed federal firearms dealer in Wood River. The indictment also charged Boswell with possessing the same firearms after being convicted of a felony.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000.

Boswell appeared in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on Thursday for his initial appearance and arraignment on the indictment. At the conclusion of his court appearance, he was ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. marshal, pending an April 23 detention hearing.

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, that charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

This prosecution is the result of a collaborative investigation by the Wood River Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

