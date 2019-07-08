Wood River man charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine

Schuetz and Smith

Police have charged a suspect in an undercover drug investigation in Wood River.

Police Chief Brad Wells said members of the Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant at about 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue in Wood River and arrested Conar W. Smith, 36, who lives at the address. Smith was formally charged July 1 with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine after an undercover investigation conducted by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit at the end of June.

A warrant and criminal information were signed by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. Bond was set at $80,000.

Smith was taken into custody during the search warrant without incident. Another male was present at the home when the search warrant was executed but was released after questioning. Smith is being held in the Wood River City Jail and will be transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Autumn L. Schuetz, 21, of the 100 block of McCasland in East Alton, who is known to frequent the residence, was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the city of Alton.

Schuetz was taken to the Wood River City Jail and later turned over to the Alton Police Department.

“This is another case of the dedication of the Wood River Police Department to remove the nuisances from the streets of Wood River,” Wells stated in a press release.

