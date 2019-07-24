Wood River police arrest five on meth charges

Townsend, Gray, Hazelrigg, Roswell

The Wood River Police Department took several people into custody on illegal drug charges Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, at approximately 6:50 a.m., the Wood River Police Department executed a drug search warrant in the 300 block of Illinois Street. During the search warrant the following two people were taken into custody on illegal drug charges: Chastity D. Barnes, 43, of the 300 block of Illinois Street in Wood River, and William C. Hazelrigg, 34, of the 3000 block of Washington Avenue in Alton.

​The search warrant was based on a drug investigation by the Wood River Police Drug Unit. After the undercover investigation, Barnes was charged on July 23 with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. The warrant and criminal information were signed by Associate Judge Janet Heflin. Barnes’ bond was set at $50,000.

​Hazelrigg was taken into custody during the search warrant and found to be in possession of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The information was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. After review, Hazelrigg was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The warrant and criminal information were signed by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. Bond was set at $25,000.

​At approximately 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested Cynthia A. Roswell, 50, of the 200 block of Shawnee Drive in Wood River. ​Roswell was taken into custody during a traffic stop on her vehicle. During the stop, the Wood River Police Department K9 and handler conducted a free-air sniff of Roswell’s vehicle. The K9 gave an indication of illegal drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search of Roswell and the vehicle was done, and controlled substances were located. The information was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Roswell was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The warrant and criminal information were signed by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. Bond was set at $15,000.

At approximately 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, the Wood River Police Department responded to a call for three unwanted subjects in the 50 block of Carrollwood Drive.

​

​Upon arrival, officers were directed to a bedroom in the residence, where the three subjects were. Officers went to the bedroom and located the following individuals: Thomas S. Gray, 50, who is homeless; Mandy M. Townsend, 43, of the 500 block of Broadway in East Alton; and Gary A. Lavite, 59, of the 500 block of Broadway in East Alton.

​All three individuals were found to be in possession of methamphetamine. They were taken into custody and transported to the Wood River City Jail.

​The information was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. All three were charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The warrant and criminal information were signed on each by Tognarelli. Bond was set at $25,000 for each.

​Gray faces seven additional charges of failure to comply with bail bond conditions and has no bond.

Lavite faces one additional charge of failure to comply with bail bond conditions and has no bond.

